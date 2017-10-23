Share your memories of Officer Leo, Battalion Chief Russo

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – In times of great loss, one thing that defines our community is that we come together.

As Girard mourns the death of Police Officer Justin Leo and Youngstown remembers Fire Battalion Chief Ronald Russo, you can share your thoughts on our Facebook page and on our website using the form at the bottom of this page.

Leo was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to what police called a domestic incident on Indiana Avenue.

Russo passed away Friday afternoon after he was hit by a van while driving his motorcycle along State Route 45 in Ashtabula County.

WYTV has set up an online form for viewers to leave memories of how Officer Leo and Battalion Chief Russo have touched their lives, as well as messages of condolence for the family.

