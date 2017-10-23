Springfield Girls Soccer punches ticket to District Final

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Springfield has advanced to the Division III District Championship following a 5-1 win over Lordstown Monday evening.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but Shantel Springer got the Tigers on the board with a quick break through goal 21 seconds into the second half.

Kylee Kosek and Cierra Latronica each added 2 goals in the win. Kosek, Jenna Hatton, and Courtney Hughes each recorded an assist for Springfield.

Goalkeeper Lex Slike had 7 saves for the Tigers.

For Lordstown, Kaylynn Higginbotham had 14 saves and Cadence Lickwar scored their only goal.

Springfield advances to face United in the Division III District Championship game Thursday at 7PM at Austintown Fitch High School.