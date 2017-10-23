Suspect killed in police-involved Girard shooting was revived in 2015

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who killed a Girard police officer as Jason Marble.

Marble killed Girard Police Officer Justin Leo as he was responding to a domestic incident at a home on Indiana Avenue, according to investigators. Another officer then exchanged gunfire with Marble, shooting and killing him.

Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone confirmed that Marble was revived with naloxone in 2015.

In that incident, Liberty officers responded to a call about a car blocking traffic in the middle of the intersection at State Route 93 and Belmont Avenue. When they arrived, police said the car was still moving with Marble slumped over at the wheel. Police officers gave him CPR until firefighters came onto the scene and administered naloxone.

Marble was charged with DUI and felony drug possession.

At this point, the Trumbull County Coroner will handle Marble’s autopsy. Additional details of his death have not been released.

As arrangements were being made Monday for Officer Leo’s services this weekend, those in charge of the investigation say it will take time.

“These are obviously very difficult cases and very sensitive cases for obvious reasons,” said Thomas Stickrath, superintendent of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Officer Leo Monday morning in Cleveland. Test and toxicology results are expected to take months.

In the meantime, the process of analyzing evidence — including the suspect’s pistol and the weapons of both Leo and his partner who returned fire — will be methodical.

“We have the interviews and we have our own laboratory work that we’ll do,” Stickrath said. “I won’t go into detail on what we’re examining in the laboratory in terms of evidence but clearly, that takes some period of time.”

He said agents purposely allow time to pass before they interview the officer who returned fire, allowing the fog of the moment to pass.

“That generally does involve, in most cases, a two-sleep cycle situation before we do some of these interviews.”

So far this year, BCI has investigated over 20 officer-involved shooting incidents. Agents go through specialized training to handle them.

“We just walk our agents through these cases. We go through some of the history of these cases. We actually dissect, from our perspective, how we’ve handled some of these cases in the past,” Stickrath said.

Police officers escorted Leo’s remains home on Monday.

Justin Leo Obituary

Public calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 in Girard High School’s gymnasium. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 in the gym, officiated by the Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw.

WKBN has set up an online form for viewers to leave memories of how Officer Leo touched their lives, as well as messages of condolence for the family.

