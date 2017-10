BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work is underway to fix a Boardman intersection that has a train crossing.

The track is being torn up at Maple Avenue.

The railroad ties were coming out Monday afternoon, and the track will be taken out, too. Then, the railroad will smooth out the crossing before raising the track a few inches to make the crossing less of a dip.

The crossing should be fixed later this week.

Maple Avenue is still open between South Avenue and the railroad crossing.