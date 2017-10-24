Chaplain says first responders learn to deal with grief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Last weekend left many first responders reeling. First came the news of the accidental death of Battalion Chief Ron Russo and then the killing of Officer Justin Leo.

Those events can take a heavy toll on police, firefighters and paramedics. Many of whom work side by side for years.

When on-duty deaths occur, colleagues often don’t have time to mourn or really process what happened. Chaplain Mike Smith said many have to go right back to work.

“A lot of times we are used to that because that is what we’ve done all our lives, but it still affects us,” Smith said.

Smith says first responders often deal with their grief after a day or so but that can be better. That way, they can focus on their jobs while they are at work and on themselves later at home.