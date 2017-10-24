Community collecting clothing for Coitsville family who lost belongings in fire

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A clothing drive is happening Tuesday to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire.

This house caught fire Monday morning and flames quickly spread through the house.

Seven people, including three children, lived in the house but weren’t injured in the fire.

The community has now come together to collect clothing for the family in an effort to replace what was lost.

Donations can be dropped off from 1 to 7 p.m. at the VFW in Coitsville, located at 2650 Coitsville Hubbard Road. Gift cards and cash will also be accepted.

The following clothing sizes are needed:

Adult man: Size XL shirts, 36×32 pants and size 10.5 shoes

Adult woman: Size 3X shirts, 2X pants and size 10 shoes

Men’s size medium shirts, 30/30 pants and size 10 shoes

15-year-old boy: Men’s medium shirt, 32×32 pants and size 12 shoes

14-year-old girl: Junior’s medium shirts, size four junior’s pants and size 8.5 shoes

11-year-old boy: 10/12 shirts, size 12 slim pants and size 5.5 youth shoes

8-year-old girl: Size 10/12 shirt, 8/10 pants and size 13 or 1 (youth) shoes