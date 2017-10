SOUTHINGTON Twp. (WYTV) – Two separate crashes are slowing traffic along Route 422 in Southington.

The first accident happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday and the second one five minutes later, both near Route 305.

One of the accidents involved two vehicles. A truck crossed the median and flipped over. At least one person was injured.

The truck was carrying sod to Cleveland.

One lane eastbound is closed. Traffic is moving slowly through the area. Drivers are being urged to use caution.