Niles Police Department cancels Halloween parade

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Niles’ Halloween Parade, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled.

The Niles Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday.

The parade is canceled due to Girard Police Officer Justin Leo’s funeral service. Niles officers are assisting with that funeral.

“Out of respect for Officer Leo, his family, the Girard Police Department, and the City of Girard, we have decided to cancel the parade,” said Niles Police Capt. John Marshall. “We, the Niles Police Department, appreciate your understanding during this tragic time of mourning.”

