North Lima tribute placed for deceased Youngstown Fire battalion chief

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – A tribute to a man who many considered a local hero has been placed in North Lima.

A family friend made a sign for Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Russo.

Russo died in a motorcycle crash on Friday in Ashtabula County.

After learning the news, the friend placed the sign in front of his business — Signature Granite Company in North Lima.

Calling hours for Russo are from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rossi Funeral Home in Boardman. His funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday morning at Poland United Methodist Church.

