Nugget of Knowledge: Nuclear wine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

In 1945, the US Army conducted the first nuclear weapons test, as part of the Manhattan Project.

Since then, there have been more than two thousand nuclear explosions around the world.

Each nuclear explosion released a radioactive isotope called cesium-137…it is not normally found in nature.

Cesium-137 dust drifts through the atmosphere and reacts with rainwater to form a kind of salt…and plants absorb it through their roots.

Although it’s safe to drink, any wine bottled after 1945 has small amounts of cesium-137; we can detect it and we can use this to spot fake bottles claiming to be much older.

