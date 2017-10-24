This Friday, Canfield meets Poland in game of epic proportions

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield has taken the last two meetings against Poland. This marks the first time since 2004-07 (a four-year stretch) that the Cardinals have gone back-to-back years with wins against the Bulldogs.

Poland had owned a five-game win streak (from 2010-14) before their current skid.

Since 1999, Poland and Canfield have split their meetings at 9 wins apiece. The Bulldogs have averaged 17 points a game during that span while the Cardinals have scored 14.7.

Despite dropping a week eight matchup with Lakeview (35-30), Poland will finish the season with a winning home record. Last year, the Bulldogs posted a 2-3 mark at Dave Pavlansky Field. Canfield has registered a 10-1 mark on the road over their last 11 games during the regular season.

This past week, Canfield moved their record to 9-0 after their 31-10 victory over Howland. The Cardinals’ defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns to be scored in a single game since week one (Louisville, 48-28). Canfield has held five of their nine opponents to single digits (2 shutouts). Poland has allowed just one foe to score more than 14-points as well (Lakeview, 35). The Bulldogs have posted three shutouts this season.

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 28, 2016 – Canfield, 29-14

Oct. 30, 2015 – Canfield, 7-6

Oct. 31, 2014 – Poland, 28-7

Sept. 27, 2013 – Poland, 35-10

Sept. 21, 2012- Poland, 13-0

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Poland, 40.6; Canfield, 32.2

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 8.9; Poland, 9.4

Post Season Trends

Both schools will advance to week eleven this year. This will mark the fifth time that both Canfield and Poland have qualified for the playoffs in the same season.

2015

Canfield (0-1)

Lost to St. Vincent-St. Mary – 49-28 – Division III Regional Quarterfinals

Poland (0-1)

Lost to Louisville – 42-7 – Division III Regional Quarterfinals

2009

Canfield (1-1)

Lost to Lake Catholic – 31-24 – Division II Regional Semifinal

Def. Aurora – 31-14 – Division II Regional Quarterfinals

Poland (2-1)

Lost to Mooney – 24-7 – Division III Regional Final

Def. Hoban – 10-7 – Division III Regional Semifinal

Def. St. Vincent-St. Mary – 38-14 – Division III Regional Quarterfinals

2007

Canfield (1-1)

Lost to Columbus St. Francis De Sales – 27-10 – Division II Regional Semifinal

Def. Marion-Franklin – 43-19 – Division II Regional Quarterfinals

Poland (0-1)

Lost to Northwest – 32-8 – Division III Regional Quarterfinals

2002

Canfield (1-1)

Lost to Howland – 23-21 – Division II Regional Semifinal

Def. Maple Heights – 49-28 – Division II Regional Quarterfinals

Poland (0-1)

Lost to Benedictine – 28-14 – Division III Regional Quarterfinals