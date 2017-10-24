Warren murder case ends in guilty plea

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County murder case came to an end today with a guilty plea.

Douglas Day accepted a conviction to the indictment which charged him with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Judge Kontos called Day heartless and gutless, and then gave him a sentence which requires him to spend 23 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Day was accused of shooting at a car carrying his girlfriend, Tiffany Lambert, and her mother, Catherine Lambert. Tiffany was hit by two bullets but lived. Her mother was shot in the neck and died.

The shooting happened outside an apartment in Mesopotamia.

According to court documents, Tiffany Lambert was leaving the apartment they shared following an argument. Her mother was there to pick her up at the home on Kinsman Road. Day followed Tiffany armed with two handguns and used both to shoot the women.

Tiffany Lambert was in court Tuesday for the sentencing.

“This man completely tore my life apart in the blink of an eye,” she said. “I will forever relive the nightmare from that night. This man is a danger to society and deserves to suffer in jail for the rest of his life so he doesn’t have a chance to hurt anyone else.”