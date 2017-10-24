Workers with disabilities good fit for seasonal work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and one of the issues facing people with disabilities is finding employment.

The Purple Cat is a local business that promotes awareness of the issue year round. They offer day programs, job training, and job opportunities.

Their goal is to teach clients with disabilities life skills so that they can be successful in any employment opportunity.

“With the Christmas season coming up, this is an excellent time for employers when they need extra help,” said Jimmy Sutman, Purple Cat founder. “I just saw JCPenny is hiring 400 people to work the holiday season. Our folks with disabilities would be perfect for that.”

Sutman says it work doesn’t have to be full-time, part-time or have benefits, some businesses start with just a few hours a week.

Anyone interested can call the local board developmental disabilities listed below or the Purple Cat.

Mahoning DD – (330)-797-2825

Trumbull DD – (330) 652-9800

Columbiana County DD – (330) 424-7788

Mercer County DD – (419) 586 – 2369