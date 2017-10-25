Battalion chief’s death sheds light on dangers of distracted driving

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – Tina Yanssens of East Palestine fights back tears knowing that another family is now going through what hers did more than seven years ago when her father was struck and killed by a distracted driver.

The latest victim of distracted driving may turn out to be Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Russo. Russo died Friday in a traffic accident.

Troopers in Ashtabula County say a minivan pulled into the path of Russo’s motorcycle and that the driver had not been paying attention. Russo’s family members said the woman was doing something with her cell phone.

“We continue to do this behavior even though we know that it is not good behavior,” Yanssens said. “It’s looking for music, it’s looking at your Facebook, it’s even looking at the Google maps sometimes that is on your phone.”

Five years ago, Yanssens was in Columbus as a measure banning texting and driving was signed. It made the practice a secondary offense, meaning police had to catch you doing something else before you could be cited.

“When Governor Kasich signed the bill into law he said this is a good starting point. We haven’t had anything since then,” Yanssens said.

Yanssens said until Ohio joins other states that have passed totally hands-free legislation, there will be more distracted driving accidents and more lives lost.

Troopers say charges are expected in the Russo crash.