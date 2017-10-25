Calhoun, YSU shine in exhibition against Thiel



YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-The Youngstown State Penguins grabbed a 106-74 win Tuesday against Thiel during an exhibition which was the first look of the new look Penguins under Jerrod Calhoun.

Freshman Naz Bohannon had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Lorain product led the team in scoring.

Returning All-Horizon League selection Cameron Morse notched 10 points in just 14 minutes of work. Devin Haygood (10) and Jaylen Benton (13) also had double-figures for the Penguins in the game.

Farrell grad and Thiel sophomore Terrance Holloway had 2 points in 13 minutes of action for the Tomcats.

Money raised from the game benefited the National Hurricane Relief Fund.