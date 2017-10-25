Canfield carries #1 spot in latest computer rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report this Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 24, 2017 (Entering Week 10)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (8-1) 34.6566, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) 33.3012, 3. Mentor (8-1) 30.4111, 4. Canton McKinley (8-1) 24.7703, 5. Euclid (7-2) 22.8833, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (8-1) 21.9389, 7. Massillon Jackson (7-2) 21.8556, 8. Massillon Perry (8-1) 20.7167, 9. Austintown-Fitch (6-3) 16.3737, 10. Solon (5-4) 14.7444, 11. Strongsville (5-4) 12.2389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (7-2) 11.6364

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (9-0) 29.3556, 2. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-2) 23.7778, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-1) 22.9, 4. Dublin Coffman (7-2) 20.6065, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (6-3) 19.6222, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-3) 18.5722, 7. Dublin Jerome (6-3) 16.6611, 8. Lorain (7-2) 16.1717, 9. Westerville Central (4-5) 12.4167, 10. Brunswick (5-4) 12.1319, 11. Findlay (4-5) 11.9722, 12. Upper Arlington (5-4) 9.85

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (8-1) 31.0778, 2. Pickerington Central (8-1) 30.0657, 3. Hilliard Bradley (9-0) 29.8722, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (7-2) 28.7879, 5. Clayton Northmont (7-2) 25.2833, 6. Pickerington North (7-2) 23.8384, 7. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 20.0111, 8. Springfield (6-3) 18.3722, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-3) 17.3778, 10. Hilliard Darby (6-3) 16.4167, 11. Beavercreek (6-3) 15.4167, 12. Miamisburg (4-5) 10.9111

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-1) 30.8131, 2. Cin. Colerain (7-2) 24.3056, 3. Milford (8-1) 19.3944, 4. Cin. Sycamore (7-2) 18.0889, 5. Mason (7-2) 17.2, 6. Cin. Elder (6-3) 16.9132, 7. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-5) 16.4389, 8. Fairfield (5-4) 15.7611, 9. Batavia West Clermont (6-3) 14.0111, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-3) 13.7278, 11. Springboro (4-5) 11.3333, 12. Cin. Princeton (4-5) 6.1389

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1) 25.9527, 2. Barberton (9-0) 21.1722, 3. Bedford (8-1) 20.0389, 4. Lyndhurst Brush (7-2) 19.9596, 5. Hudson (7-2) 19.7778, 6. Cle. Benedictine (6-3) 16.3278, 7. Eastlake North (5-4) 13.2833, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-5) 11.1889, 9. Mayfield (5-4) 11.1778, 10. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-5) 10.2576, 11. Green (3-6) 9.2444, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-5) 8.3586

Region 6 – 1. Avon (9-0) 29.1168, 2. Wadsworth (9-0) 25.7611, 3. Olmsted Falls (8-1) 22.9389, 4. Medina Highland (8-1) 22.4833, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-1) 18.5111, 6. Grafton Midview (7-2) 18.4278, 7. Sylvania Northview (7-2) 17.3944, 8. Fremont Ross (5-4) 15.5833, 9. Tol. St. John’s (5-4) 15.0833, 10. Amherst Steele (5-4) 13.7278, 11. Holland Springfield (6-3) 12.7778, 12. North Royalton (5-4) 12.2833

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 25.606, 2. Massillon Washington (6-3) 19.3061, 3. Cols. Mifflin (8-1) 16.9167, 4. Ashland (8-1) 15.7111, 5. New Albany (5-4) 14.7944, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (6-3) 13.2268, 7. Boardman (5-4) 12.9192, 8. Westerville South (4-5) 12.7222, 9. Canal Winchester (5-4) 12.4944, 10. Dublin Scioto (5-4) 12.3444, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-3) 12.0056, 12. North Canton Hoover (4-5) 11.0611

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (7-2) 28.9833, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (8-1) 27.1616, 3. Cin. Anderson (8-1) 24.8333, 4. Sidney (8-1) 22.7944, 5. Day. Belmont (9-0) 20.644, 6. Harrison (7-2) 20.6056, 7. Troy (7-2) 19.3056, 8. Trenton Edgewood (7-2) 17.8444, 9. Chillicothe (7-2) 17.6333, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (7-2) 15.2556, 11. Marion Harding (6-3) 12.4949, 12. Lima Senior (4-5) 9.2722

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (9-0) 27.2111, 2. Medina Buckeye (9-0) 23.0889, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-2) 19.2278, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (8-1) 18.6778, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-3) 18.6722, 6. Alliance (8-1) 17.8444, 7. Tallmadge (6-3) 17.8232, 8. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-2) 17.2, 9. Akron East (7-2) 17.0758, 10. Aurora (5-4) 15.5722, 11. Alliance Marlington (7-2) 15.3833, 12. Akron Buchtel (6-3) 15.3549

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-1) 26.0451, 2. Parma Padua Franciscan (8-1) 24.9056, 3. Bay Village Bay (9-0) 24.1889, 4. Clyde (8-1) 22.5667, 5. Sandusky (9-0) 22.5444, 6. Hunting Valley University School (7-2) 19.4222, 7. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 17.3232, 8. Rocky River (6-3) 13.4778, 9. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 12.2727, 10. Bowling Green (4-5) 10.2833, 11. Cle. Central Cath. (5-4) 10.1667, 12. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-5) 9.2444

Region 11 – 1. Bellefontaine (8-1) 24.0667, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-1) 22.7056, 3. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-2) 20.7806, 4. Cols. Independence (7-1) 20.2493, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) 18.6389, 6. New Philadelphia (8-1) 17.9167, 7. Jackson (8-1) 17.2111, 8. Granville (7-2) 16.3384, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 15.1294, 10. The Plains Athens (8-1) 13.6556, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 13.4545, 12. Dover (6-3) 13.1222

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (9-0) 25.0833, 2. Goshen (9-0) 21.2944, 3. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-1) 20.2778, 4. Franklin (7-2) 20.1556, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-2) 16.5303, 6. Elida (7-2) 14.1167, 7. Wapakoneta (6-3) 13.6944, 8. Day. Dunbar (6-3) 13.6818, 9. Celina (6-3) 13.0389, 10. New Richmond (7-2) 12.7222, 11. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 12.1444, 12. Piqua (6-3) 11.5455

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (9-0) 27.9227, 2. Perry (9-0) 23.0056, 3. Poland (8-1) 18.4222, 4. Lakeview (8-1) 17.2278, 5. Girard (9-0) 14.55, 6. Struthers (7-2) 14.0167, 7. Canton South (6-3) 12.8444, 8. Cardinal Mooney (5-4) 12.8186, 9. Salem (6-3) 12.1667, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 10.2302, 11. Beaver Local (6-3) 9.0056, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 8.0986

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (9-0) 27.0606, 2. Shelby (9-0) 20.9944, 3. St. Marys Memorial (8-1) 19.9111, 4. Sparta Highland (8-1) 15.9778, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (7-2) 15.6768, 6. Wauseon (7-2) 15.1389, 7. Lorain Clearview (8-1) 14.6313, 8. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 12.4, 9. Bellevue (6-3) 12.2222, 10. Bryan (5-4) 11.95, 11. Port Clinton (5-4) 10.9556, 12. Van Wert (4-5) 9.5722

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (9-0) 21.8444, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 20.0278, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 18.3333, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) 16.4889, 5. New Concord John Glenn (7-2) 15.8444, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-2) 13.0722, 7. Uhrichsville Claymont (8-1) 12.8389, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 12.1061, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (7-2) 12.0056, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 11.4333, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 10.1833, 12. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-5) 8.55

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (9-0) 27.8389, 2. Cin. Taft (7-2) 23.2727, 3. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 21.6263, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-2) 20.5222, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 19.7056, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 18.9141, 7. London (8-1) 18.6667, 8. Waverly (6-3) 15.5056, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-4) 13.7374, 10. Springfield Shawnee (4-5) 12.7222, 11. Day. Oakwood (5-4) 12.3778, 12. Cin. Aiken (7-2) 11.8182

Division V

Region 17 – 1. South Range (9-0) 25.5167, 2. Sullivan Black River (8-1) 17.65, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (9-0) 15.0389, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-3) 14.2071, 5. Navarre Fairless (7-2) 14.1056, 6. Akron Manchester (7-2) 13.4, 7. Wickliffe (6-3) 11.0444, 8. Crestview (5-4) 9.2944, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (4-4) 7.625, 10. West Salem Northwestern (5-4) 7.0222, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-5) 6.7222, 12. LaBrae (4-5) 6.4

Region 18 – 1. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 21.9111, 2. Archbold (8-1) 19.9389, 3. Marion Pleasant (7-1) 19.875, 4. Tontogany Otsego (7-2) 15.4222, 5. Milan Edison (7-2) 14.9222, 6. Liberty Center (6-3) 12.9, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-3) 12.3, 8. Genoa Area (7-2) 12.0111, 9. Millbury Lake (6-3) 11.4833, 10. Huron (5-4) 10.9167, 11. Swanton (6-3) 10.75, 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-3) 9.1222

Region 19 – 1. Wheelersburg (9-0) 24.3222, 2. Portsmouth West (9-0) 22.2944, 3. Johnstown-Monroe (7-2) 18.6061, 4. Belmont Union Local (7-2) 15.6, 5. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 14.6056, 6. Oak Hill (7-2) 14.0111, 7. Martins Ferry (6-3) 13.4192, 8. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-2) 13.1212, 9. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 10.8556, 10. Ironton (4-5) 9.1556, 11. Chesapeake (4-5) 8.2889, 12. Portsmouth (4-5) 7.7444

Region 20 – 1. Middletown Madison (7-2) 16.3667, 2. West Jefferson (8-0) 16.1847, 3. Casstown Miami East (8-1) 16.05, 4. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-2) 15.5909, 5. Bethel-Tate (9-0) 15.1111, 6. Anna (7-2) 14.6056, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (9-0) 13.8434, 8. Reading (6-3) 13.6556, 9. Brookville (6-3) 12.8611, 10. Carlisle (6-3) 11.6278, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-2) 11.2119, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) 10.3

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (8-0) 22.0407, 2. Rootstown (9-0) 19.1787, 3. Kirtland (9-0) 18.7525, 4. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 18.6389, 5. Western Reserve (7-2) 15.9, 6. Columbiana (7-2) 13.6389, 7. Independence (7-2) 12.6944, 8. Columbia Station Columbia (5-4) 12.05, 9. Springfield (6-3) 11.85, 10. East Palestine (7-2) 11.6889, 11. McDonald (7-2) 11.1056, 12. Liberty (7-2) 10.4889

Region 22 – 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1) 18.7944, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (7-2) 16.0505, 3. Hicksville (7-2) 13.7333, 4. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 11.9931, 5. Carey (7-2) 10.7222, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 10.1944, 7. Ada (6-3) 9.9611, 8. Ashland Crestview (6-3) 9.55, 9. Sherwood Fairview (5-4) 9.2278, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-3) 8.8167, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 8.3, 12. Defiance Tinora (5-4) 8.05

Region 23 – 1. Nelsonville-York (9-0) 19.75, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (9-0) 17.8778, 3. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-1) 16.1162, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 15.15, 5. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-2) 13.7494, 6. Galion Northmor (7-2) 13.2167, 7. Shadyside (7-2) 13.096, 8. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) 12.5455, 9. Howard East Knox (7-2) 8.9722, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-4) 7.5152, 11. Grandview Hts. (5-4) 6.3667, 12. Marion Elgin (7-2) 5.9833

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 22.8167, 2. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 21.5611, 3. Coldwater (7-2) 15.8778, 4. Tipp City Bethel (8-1) 13.8, 5. Spencerville (7-2) 13.5056, 6. Miamisburg Day. Christian (8-1) 12.1638, 7. Mechanicsburg (7-2) 11.9343, 8. St. Henry (6-3) 11.4111, 9. Fort Recovery (5-4) 10.65, 10. West Liberty-Salem (7-2) 10.5181, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-3) 8.1278, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (5-4) 6.4889

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (9-0) 20.6111, 2. East Canton (7-2) 13.2111, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 11.8272, 4. Lisbon (6-3) 9.7944, 5. Windham (7-2) 9.3039, 6. Valley Christian (4-5) 9.1848, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-6) 5.9949, 8. Toronto (4-5) 5.2778, 9. Malvern (4-5) 5.2167, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-4) 4.1429, 11. Newbury (4-5) 4.0603, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (3-6) 3.1722

Region 26 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (9-0) 15.5222, 2. McComb (8-1) 15.4333, 3. Edgerton (7-2) 13.8333, 4. Pandora-Gilboa (7-2) 12.8778, 5. Tiffin Calvert (6-3) 11.35, 6. Leipsic (7-2) 11.3389, 7. Sycamore Mohawk (7-2) 11.0606, 8. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-3) 10.85, 9. West Unity Hilltop (8-1) 9.1778, 10. Monroeville (6-3) 8.7576, 11. North Baltimore (5-4) 7.8111, 12. Defiance Ayersville (5-4) 7.7556

Region 27 – 1. Danville (8-1) 15.4222, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-1) 14.7667, 3. Lucas (7-2) 14.0303, 4. Waterford (8-1) 13.8667, 5. Glouster Trimble (7-2) 12.3889, 6. Hannibal River (5-4) 10.5167, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville (7-2) 10.3232, 8. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (7-2) 9.5722, 9. Corning Miller (6-3) 9.0101, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-4) 8.7611, 11. Racine Southern (6-3) 7.1944, 12. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-3) 7.1338

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (8-1) 16.4, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (8-1) 13.6944, 3. Delphos St. John’s (5-4) 11.6389, 4. Fort Loramie (7-2) 11.1818, 5. Minster (5-4) 10.9611, 6. DeGraff Riverside (6-3) 9.2889, 7. Ansonia (5-4) 6.8111, 8. Lima Perry (5-4) 6.5444, 9. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-5) 6.0903, 10. Lockland (4-4) 4.8635, 11. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-5) 4.6814, 12. Springfield Cath. Central (3-6) 4.441