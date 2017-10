ELKTON, Ohio (WYTV) – A Lisbon man is facing charges, accused of providing a prohibited object to an inmate.

Keith Stokes, 48, was employed at the Federal Correctional Institution, Elkton at the time.

According to the federal indictment, Stokes gave cigarettes to an inmate on Sept. 25, 2016.

The investigation preceding the information was conducted by the Office of the Inspector General. The matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Toepfer.