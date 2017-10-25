Hometown Hero: Volunteers sew blankets of love and support

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Linda Fabrizio will be happy to sell you a sewing machine from the business she manages in Warren but there’s much more to this week’s Hometown Hero. Fabrizio’s heart belongs to her special group, Blankets of Love.

Next door to the Domestic Sewing Center, you’ll find blankets galore. Fabrizio makes the blankets in her spare time.

She said there were many people who had lots of extra fabric lying around and didn’t know what to do with it.

“We decided to make up this organization and give back to the community.”

Linda has a lot of help, of course. Volunteers gather and use the extra fabric and yarn, and put together blankets and quilts for seriously ill children at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman and St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

In the past 15 years, 10,840 blankets have been given away.

“I like to sew and you can only use so many quilts in your own home and I’ve already inundated my family with quilts, so I turned to this,” said Linda Davis, a volunteer.

Fabrizio said they need more volunteers to help make the blankets and they are continually taking donations of yarn and fabric.

Donations can be dropped off at the Domestic Sewing Center at 2011 Youngstown Rd. in Warren. For more information, contact them at 330-369-5410.