Howland site doesn’t make cut for second Amazon headquarters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been determined that the Youngstown-Warren area does not meet the requirements for Amazon’s second corporate headquarters location. Now, the Regional Chamber and local leaders are hoping the company settles at a site in Cleveland.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber submitted a bid for the location — Enterprise Park at Eastwood — earlier this month. The Cafaro Company even offered to sell the land in Howland to Amazon for $1.

The Valley missed out because it’s not 45 minutes from an international airport and does not have a population base of 1 million people.

Cleveland is still in the running for the Amazon headquarters. The exact location of the proposed site has not yet been revealed.

“Should Cleveland be selected for HQ2, the Youngstown-Warren area would inevitably grow,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber. “The employment opportunities Amazon would bring — 50,000 jobs over 10 to 15 years — are undeniable, too.”

It is the only location in northeast Ohio that meets all of Amazon’s requirements.

Amazon will announce its chosen location sometime next year.