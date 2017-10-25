Jury watches police statement from Howland man charged in deadly shooting



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The jury heard a recorded statement in court from Nasser Hamad, who is charged with capital murder in connection with a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

It’s the recorded statement Hamad gave investigators at the Howland Police Department the night of the shooting. Prosecutors played it, almost in its entirety and lasting over an hour, for jurors on Wednesday.

In the video, then detective for the Howland Police Department Tony Villanueva and Det. Mike Yannucci, with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, can be seen speaking to Hamad. Hamad agreed to waive his Miranda rights and speak with them.

He told the detectives he had been harassed by the family of Tracy Hendrickson’s ex-husband for nearly six months. In the video, Hamad said he didn’t even know his girlfriend’s son, Bryce, was in the van until he was being escorted into a police cruiser and saw him smiling at the end of his driveway.

Hamad told detectives he thought he defended himself pretty decent in the fight but when he went in to grab his gun, he said he saw two people reach for a knife.

“I was getting close to the van. I just started firing. I got tired of this s**t,” he told detectives. “I went back in because there was more bullets in there. Grabbed another clip and one of them was saying, ‘Please.'”

Later in the video as Villanueva was taking pictures of Hamad’s injuries, he told Villanueva, “You know it was self-defense, right?”

Also on Wednesday, the woman who drove the van to Hamad’s property eight months ago resumed her testimony. April Trent is one of the state’s witnesses who asked not to be photographed.

She had a brace on her left hand and right leg from an injury she said is from the shooting in February.

Trent was shot six times, including once in the head. Her son, Joshua Haber, was killed and her other son, John Shively — who testified on Tuesday, was injured.

She said her intent going to Hamad’s house was to put a stop to the online fighting involving Bryce Hendrickson and Hamad. She talked about hearing the boys yell “Go, go, go” before she was shot and described feeling the gun against her at one point.

Although she was in and out of consciousness after the shooting, she said she remembers hearing her son take his last breath. She also testified that she has regrets about that day.

Trent said she was in the hospital for about a week and then spent some time in a nursing home recovering after the shooting.

Testimony will resume Thursday afternoon.