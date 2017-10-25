Nugget of Knowledge: What’s that mean?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –
What does a deltiologist collect? Postcards
What does a funambulist do? A tight rope walker in a circus
Do you have a diastima? It’s a space between your front teeth
What does Samba mean? Rubbing belly buttons.
Do you have a porcelator in your house? It’s the overflow hole in the sink
What do you study in Dendrology? Study of trees
Where is the land of rabbits? Spain
What is a lemniscate? It’s the symbol for infinity, an 8 on it’s side
What is an IDEO locator? It’s an arrow on a map saying “You are here”.
Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.
If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.