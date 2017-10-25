Nugget of Knowledge: What’s that mean?

Don't plug the porcelator in your sink

Len Rome Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What does a deltiologist collect?  Postcards

What does a funambulist do?  A tight rope walker in a circus

Do you have a diastima?  It’s a space between your front teeth

What does Samba mean?   Rubbing belly buttons.

Do you have a porcelator in your house?   It’s the overflow hole in the sink

What do you study in Dendrology?  Study of trees

Where is the land of rabbits?  Spain

What is a lemniscate?   It’s the symbol for infinity, an 8 on it’s side

What is an IDEO locator?  It’s an arrow on a map saying “You are here”.

