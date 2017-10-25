Woman credits Joanie Abdu Mammovan for saving her life



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center’s Mammovan is an extension of the center. It offers a quick 15-minute mammogram wherever a woman is. For some residents, it’s been a life-saver.

Della Plesac’s journey with breast cancer started with a trip to her primary care physician for a routine checkup. It just so happened that the Joanie Abdu Center’s Mammovan was there that day as well.

“So he said, ‘Go out there and get [a mammogram] now’ and I was like, ‘No, I don’t need it now’ and he was like, ‘Just go,'” she said. “I listened to him and went out there and they caught it early. So I only had a tumor the size, less than an M&M.”

A life-saving diagnosis, all thanks to this state-of-the-art vehicle.

“I never would have thought I had breast cancer. I’d probably still be walking around with it if I didn’t have the chance to go into that van,” Della said.

But this van isn’t just offering mammograms or even digital mammograms.

“They have 3D temosysthesis on the van so it is…the absolute top-of-the-line,” Dr. Nancy Gantt said.

It’s something she said is breaking down barriers in the Valley, making sure women get the care they need.

“Whether it’s fear, whether it’s access…whatever reason, if we can get it into the neighborhoods, if we can get it to the assisted living facilities, it is really remarkable.”

Della is now almost one year cancer-free and speaks so highly of the Mammovan, which she said saved her life.

“I’m very fortunate because of this. And women, have your mammograms. If the van’s available, go to it.”

Mammograms are covered by most health care plans. If you don’t have insurance or have a high deductible, the Joanie Abdu Center will work with you to find financial assistance.

As for Della, she is nothing short of thankful for the Mammovan and her early diagnosis.