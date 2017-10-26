Columbiana loses Baker but returns Wilson to lead the Clippers

2017-18 Columbiana Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

Record: 9-14 (3-5), 3rd place in ITCL White Tier

More:High School Basketball previews from other teams

The Good News

Columbiana returns three players who scored 5-points or better last winter. Senior Jared Wilson, a three-year letter winner, scored 15.1 points and led the team in assists with 3.1 per game. Wilson also shot 30.3% beyond the three-point arc (37-122) while compiling a 78.1% from the foul line (50-64). Junior Eric Hopfenziz (6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and sophomore Hunter Zentner (5.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 apg) will be back as well after enjoying success last year. Other lettermen back in 2017-18 will be Kyle Ferraro, Zach Chaffee, Seth Ross, Jaden Graham and Ryan Fahs.

Coach Johnson indicates, “our overall quickness and athleticism will be our strengths. We should have overall more depth this year than last as well.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Western Reserve, 7

Dec. 5 – at East Palestine, 7:30

Dec. 8 – at Southern, 7:30

Dec. 9 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Dec. 12 – at Lisbon, 7:30

Dec. 15 – Wellsville, 7:30

Dec. 19 – at Toronto, 7:30

Dec. 22 – United, 7:30

Dec. 28 – vs. Mogadore (Jackson-Milton Holiday Tournament)

Dec. 29 – at Jackson-Milton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2 – Springfield, 7:30

Jan. 5 – Leetonia, 7:30

Jan. 9 – East Palestine, 7:30

Jan. 12 – Southern, 7:30

Jan. 19 – Lisbon, 7:30

Jan. 23 – at Wellsville, 7:30

Jan. 26 – Toronto, 7:30

Jan. 30 – at United, 7:30

Feb. 2 – at Leetonia, 7:30

Feb. 9 – McDonald, 7:30

Feb. 20 – West Branch, 7:30

Feb. 23 – at Salem, 7:30

Challenges

The Clippers lost a lot this past offseason as they watched both Burdette Baker and Jacob Clark graduate. Baker thrived since his sophomore season. He averaged 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 2014-15. Then, as a junior, he picked up where he left off by scoring 16.5 points and hauling down 8.4 boards while shooting 62.8% from the floor. Last year, he led Columbiana in scoring (17.6), rebounding (6.1) and field goal percentage (60.7%). Clark was key to the Clippers’ success last year as he scored 7.6 points while shooting 85.7% from the foul line (12-14) and 29.1% from distance (30-103). Each of the Clippers’ team statistics (below) were comparable to the prior year. Over the past two seasons, Columbiana has accumulated 17 wins total (9 in 2016-17; 8 in 2015-16).

Scoring Offense: 56.0 (2016-17); 58.0 (2015-16)

Field Goal Percentage: 41.8% (2016-17); 42.4% (2015-16)

Three-Point Percentage: 26.6% (2016-17); 25.4% (2015-16)

Free Throw Percentage: 69.3% (2016-17); 68.3% (2015-16)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 43.0% (98-130)

League Championships: 1 (2008)

Playoff Record: 5-10

Sectional Championships: 1 (2008)

District Championships: 1 (2008)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 56.0

Scoring Defense: 60.9

Rebounding: 23.9

Field Goal Percentage: 41.8%

Three-Point Percentage: 26.6%

Free Throw Percentage: 69.3%

Turnovers: 14.7

2016-17 Results

Canton Central Catholic 53 Clippers 36*

Clippers 56 Leetonia 48

Clippers 71 Heartland Christian 37

Lisbon 60 Clippers 51

Wellsville 75 Clippers 59

Clippers 56 Southern 45

Lowellville 65 Clippers 55

Clippers 63 Heartland Christian 35

Clippers 76 Jackson-Milton 73

Clippers 68 Leetonia 41

West Branch 57 Clippers 39

Lisbon 51 Clippers 38

United 69 Clippers 58

Wellsville 82 Clippers 60

Springfield 61 Clippers 33

East Palestine 74 Clippers 71

Southern 62 Clippers 55 OT

South Range 78 Clippers 60

Clippers 62 Mineral Ridge 54

Clippers 71 Crestview 45

McDonald 123 Clippers 45

Clippers 56 Sebring 55

Western Reserve 67 Clippers 48

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #3 McDonald, 71-45, loss on Jan. 19, 2010

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Mar. 2008: 0-2

Key Number

Columbiana has finished with a winning record (2014-15: 14-10) just once in the past seven years (2010-11 to 2016-17).

Statistical Leaders (last 4 years)

Scoring

2016-17: Burdette Baker – 17.6

2015-16: Burdette Baker – 16.5

2014-15: Devin Rice – 19.9

2013-14: Devin Rice – 12.5

Rebounding

2016-17: Burdette Baker – 6.1

2015-16: Burdette Baker – 8.4

2014-15: Devin Rice – 9.4

2013-14: Devin Rice – 9.3

Assists

2016-17: Jared Wilson – 3.1

2015-16: Cooper Smith – 2.9

2014-15: Drew Makosky – 4.2

2013-14: Devin Rice – 3.0

Three-Point Percentage

2016-17: Jared Wilson – 30.3% (37-122)

2015-16: Jared Wilson – 37.9% (25-66)