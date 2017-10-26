Large crowd says goodbye to late Youngstown Battalion fire chief

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds filled Poland United Methodist Church on Thursday morning for funeral services of Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief Ron Russo.

Russo worked for the Youngstown Fire Department for 37 years. He died Friday in a motorcycle crash in Ashtabula County.

Services started at 11 a.m.

Attendees included Youngstown Mayor John McNally, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene and dozens of local firefighters from the area

Following services, a procession traveled past the central fire station downtown and then to the cemetery in Austintown.

