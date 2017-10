LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – An East Liverpool man was killed while walking on State Route 45 in Salem Township early Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 42-year-old Travis Lowther.

Highway Patrol said Lowther was standing in the road around 4:20 a.m. when he was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 29-year-old Michael Edmond.

Lowther was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.