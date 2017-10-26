Mercer police investigating fatal shooting

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating two scenes in connection to a fatal shooting in Mercer County.

According to police, a shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1424 North Perry Highway in Fairview Township.

Several police agencies were seen gathered around a vehicle that appeared to have body damage and a smashed out back window. A body was lying on the ground near the car, which is in the parking lot of Vaughn Chiropractors.

Officers were then dispatched to an area off of Delaware Road.