Nugget of Knowledge: 3 questions answered

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three questions:

What’s the origin of the word skosh?

It comes from the Japanese word sukoshi, pronounced “skoh shee” and means “a tiny bit” or “a small amount.”

U.S. servicemen stationed in Japan after World War II picked it up…and took it home with them.

What time zone is it at the north pole and the south pole?

Your time zone depends on your longitude….all longitudes converge at the poles…..the poles are all time zones.

Scientists living there simply choose whatever time zone is most convenient.

In Antarctica, for example, they use New Zealand local time.

Basketball, hockey coaches all wear business suits on the sidelines…football coaches dress casually…why do baseball managers alone wear uniforms?

It goes back to the earliest days of the game….the guy we call the manager today, who makes the roster and decides when to pull a pitcher, was known as the captain.

In addition to managing the team on the field, he was also a player…so the tradition stuck.

