PennDot says Rt. 62 roundabout project will improve traffic flow

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation held a public meeting in Hermitage Thursday regarding the Route 62 and East State Street Intersection roundabout project.

About two dozen people attended the 45-minute long meeting.

PennDot officials first showed a brief video presentation explaining how the project would improve the flow of traffic, reduce crashes and increase pedestrian safety. It’s a project proposal that has come with a lot of skepticism.

“Once they’re built, when people see them, it’s essentially just another intersection,” Jim Carroll of PennDot said. “A different kind. A safer kind.”

The project is being fully funded by federal safety money. Construction is expected to start in 2019.