Student Athlete: Dra Rushton

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dra Rushton is a guy that lights up the room.

He’s a senior on the Liberty football team. After rolling off 7 straight wins, the Leopards are now just one win from clinching a playoff spot this weekend.

No matter what he’s doing, Dra always seems to have a smile on his face. He says, that comes from his mother.

“Laughing and joking around, but she’s also my biggest critic,” said Rushton. “At halftime, she always meets me at the door, and says, ‘come on Dra you gotta pick it up or pick the guys up.’ So I definitely get it from my mom.”

Dra is first and foremost a family man. He’s one of 5 siblings, and has turned into a dynamic player on the football field. The last two years, he’s been one of the best in the Valley, with over 50 touchdowns and 3,000 all-purpose yards.

“Once I see it’s just me and the end zone, I don’t know what it is, my legs get to going, my arms get to going,” he said. “I just think, run so when I see that, it’s just run.”

That running has resulted in all kinds of success for Dra. Not only on the football field, but also the basketball court. He’s a four year starter at point guard and is closing in on 1,000 career points.

Plus, Dra hits the mark in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA.

“I’m a competitive guy, on the practice field, in the classroom,” said Rushton.”School is always first though, I always tell them that. Just to be great at sports, it’s a good thing, but to be good at school is great.”

Dra is also active in his church and has been instrumental in the community. He hopes to play Division 1 football next year and continue to chase his NFL dream.

“I just be like oh man, when I’m playing ‘Madden’, just seeing those guys. I know they started exactly where I started,” he said. “I’m just ready for the journey man. I’m just ready to see where God takes me and football takes. I’m just ready.”