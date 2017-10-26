The moment YSU has been waiting for: Wick Ave. reopening Friday



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wick Avenue near Youngstown State’s campus is set to reopen Friday after being closed for nearly a year.

There will be an official ribbon cutting Friday morning for the section of Wick from the Madison Avenue Expressway to Wood Street.

The Wick project started over a year ago and is a couple of weeks behind schedule. It included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, putting in new lights, and replacing sewer and water lines.

Workers also installed 15 new brick crosswalks in the area, as well as some decorative concrete work that will tie the project in with the university.