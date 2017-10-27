Boardman pounds Lakeside, 42-6, behind 3 O’Horo TDs



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mike O’Horo’s three touchdowns led Boardman past Lakeside, 42-6, on Friday as the Spartans finished the regular season 6-4.

After a Spartans interception, O’Horo scored on a 4-yard run. He then added a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, O’Horo notched an interception and took it 28 yards for a touchdown.

Domonhic Jennings also scored on a 2-yard TD run for Boardman, while Justice Jama had a 9-yard TD run.

