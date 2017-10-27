Canfield routes Poland 38-0 to improve to 10-0



POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield downed Poland 38-0 on Friday, keyed by Paul Breinz plays on both sides of the ball. The Cardinals finished the regular season 10-0 and won the AAC Red Tier title.

Poland finished 8-2 and is headed to the Division IV playoffs.

Vinny Fiorenza scored on a 29-yard TD run for the early Cardinals lead.

On the ensuing Poland possession, Breinz notched an interception for Canfield and took it down to the 1-yard line. He then scored on a 1-yard TD run for a 14-0 Cardinals lead.

Just before the half, a Breinz 4-yard TD run put Canfield ahead by three touchdowns.

After a Poland fumble to open the third quarter, Cardinals kicker Sam Accordino nailed a 25-yard field goal. Fiorenza followed with a 1-yard TD run for a 31-0 Canfield lead.

Nick Crawford’s 35-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter made it 38-0.

Canfield outgained Poland 232-136 in total yards. Fiorenza finished with 84 yards on 16 carries.

