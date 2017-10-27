Lakeview downs Struthers 28-8 to win AAC White



CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Behind Evan Adair and Zach Rogers, Lakeview defeated Struthers 28-8 on Friday. The Bulldogs finish the regular season 9-1 and have won the AAC White Tier title.

Adair scored on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Bulldogs struck first. Rogers then hit Tony Crish for a 31-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Lakeview lead.

The Bulldogs increased their lead to 21-0 on another Adair 2-yard TD run.

Struthers got on the board when Nate Richards scored on a 6-yard run. But Lakeview answered with a Dakota Whitt 5-yard TD run.

The Wildcats finish with a 7-3 record.

Read more: Week ten high school football stories

Struthers football schedule | Lakeview football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22