Lakeview downs Struthers 28-8 to win AAC White

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Behind Evan Adair and Zach Rogers, Lakeview defeated Struthers 28-8 on Friday. The Bulldogs finish the regular season 9-1 and have won the AAC White Tier title.
Adair scored on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Bulldogs struck first. Rogers then hit Tony Crish for a 31-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Lakeview lead.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 21-0 on another Adair 2-yard TD run.
Struthers got on the board when Nate Richards scored on a 6-yard run. But Lakeview answered with a Dakota Whitt 5-yard TD run.
The Wildcats finish with a 7-3 record.
