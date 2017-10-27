Liberty climbs out of early hole to beat Girard 41-28



GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard jumped out to a two-score lead, but Liberty responded and cruised to a 41-28 win on Friday.

The Leopards finish the regular season 8-2 and win the AAC Blue Tier title. The Indians suffer their first loss of the campaign and finish the regular season 9-1.

After trailing 14-0, the Leopards took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Brian Maddox intercepted a pass by Girard quarterback Mark Waid at the 1-yard line and returned it 95 yards. Liberty eventually made it 28-14 on Dra Rushton’s 17-yard TD pass to Capone Haywood.

Rushton added an 8-yard TD run for a 35-14 Leopards lead.

Waid then hit Nick Malito for a 43-yard TD pass late in the third quarter to cut it to 35-21. But Haywood’s 64-yard TD run midway through the fourth increased Liberty’s lead to 41-21.

In the first quarter, Waid scored on a 2-yard TD run less than two minutes into the game. Girard then recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Waid found Jimmy Jones for a 16-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Indians lead.

Liberty answered with a 31-yard TD run by Quaishon Campbell to make it 14-6 later in the first quarter. A penalty by Girard in its own end zone then resulted in a safety, cutting the Leopards deficit to 14-8 in the second quarter.

Liberty took a 15-14 lead on Maddox’s 3-yard TD run. Rushton then notched a 5-yard TD run just before half for a 21-14 Leopards advantage.

Read more: Week ten high school football stories

Liberty football schedule | Girard football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22