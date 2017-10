YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in Youngstown.

A man was shot twice in the stomach at 1127 Verona Ave. on Friday afternoon, according to police. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have a suspect in custody, but the suspect’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Police haven’t identified the victim yet.

