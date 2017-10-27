Niles officers’ unconventional tactics stop deer from crashing into window

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police officers in Niles responded to a call Friday morning that they don’t normally get.

The department received reports that a deer was trying to smash through a window at First Presbyterian Church on Summit Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said the deer was agitated and dangerous to itself and others.

Strategies police used to get the deer to run off included — but were not limited to — yelling “hey deer,” clapping, activating the cruiser’s siren, and finally — throwing pillows.

In the end, the animal was able to find its way out and run away from all the commotion.

