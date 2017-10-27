Police: Conneaut child rape, murder suspect caught near Pittsburgh

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Police arrested a Conneaut man accused of raping and killing a 13-month-old baby. The suspect had been on the run for over two weeks.

Joshua Gurto, 37, was taken into custody in the Franklin Park area near Pittsburgh early Friday morning.

In a press conference, investigators say an officer sitting in a Sheetz parking lot recognized him from social media. He quickly went up to the suspect who identified himself.

Officials say Gurto was carrying a backpack. Inside they found a knife, a tent and maps of Pennsylvania.

They believe Gurto was camping in the woods and hitch-hiking.

A New York man who picked Gurto up was able to point police in Gurto’s direction.

Investigators say he’s now behind bars thanks to several police agencies and the media.

“We made his world with you guys very small,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “He really had nowhere to run and really nowhere to hide.”

Gurto is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Authorities say they’ll be bringing him back to Ohio in the next three to five days.