Real estate agents excited about new technology to show houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Something has been in the works to change a key component of the buying and selling process for real estate agents.

To show a house, agents need a key to get in, which is kept in a lock box.

Tri-county real estate agents are taking off old lock boxes and putting on new ones.

“Primarily because the boxes we had before were six to seven years old and they were running out of battery life. So most of them were below 30 percent battery life,” said Steve Ferrebee, with Northwood Realty.

The old boxes required a fob and app at the same time just to open it to get the keys. The new boxes are easier to use and free up a hand for the agents, which they’re enjoying.

“So far so good. The main thing is changes that agents need to know about. The new boxes have Bluetooth installed internally so there’s less devices that they need now,” Ferrebee said.

The security is still the same for the homeowners but allows agents to get inside and show the houses once they have the homeowner’s permission.

“We can track whoever goes into the house. You have to be a realtor to have an access code to open that box,” Ferrebee said. “So [the homeowners] don’t have to worry about somebody getting a key inadvertently.”

There’s no deadline to get the lock boxes switched but there is the risk that the old boxes’ batteries could run out, making them extremely difficult to get off.