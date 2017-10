WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Geivonni Washington rushed for three touchdowns, but Warren Harding was ousted by North Clarkson, 40-33, on Friday.

Washington’s first two TDs put the Raiders ahead 12-0. He then notched a 42-yard touchdown run to make it 19-7.

Harding finished the season 2-7.

