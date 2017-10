BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Township Road Department says the project at Maple Avenue and Southern Boulevard has been delayed.

Work won’t be finished until Monday evening.

That project was supposed to be finished on Friday, but the contractor says weather and material availability are keeping the intersection from opening up.

Railroad crews are removing tracks at Maple Avenue and smoothing out the crossing.

Maple Avenue is still open between South Avenue and the railroad crossing.