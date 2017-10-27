Youngstown Schools CEO denies funding for district’s suit against HB 70

Related Coverage Court denies Youngstown school board’s appeal to House Bill 70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he will not approve funding to appeal House Bill 70, which put him in control of the struggling school district.

Earlier this year, a court denied the school board’s appeal to stop H.B. 70.

The school board questioned the legality of the bill, also known as the Youngstown Plan, which created the new Academic Distress Commission and brought Mohip to the district. The Youngstown Plan also stripped all of the powers of the school board.

It was designed to improve performance at the district, which had been struggling to meet state education standards.

Mohip said if the school board wants to continue to be a part of an appeal, it will need another source of funding.

CEO Mohip signed a resolution Friday morning, halting district funding for these types of lawsuits or any legal services that will hinder the success of the Strategic Plan.

“The school board brought this lawsuit before the transformation had even begun,” said Mohip. “Now two years later we have a final decision, and it’s time to move on.”

Other parties to the lawsuit may continue to appeal Judge Jenifer French’s decision.

“I didn’t want to end the lawsuit before the judge made a final decision,” said Mohip. “It was important for the board to have its day in court.”

Mohip said he will now move forward to make improvements at the district, as he was hired to do.