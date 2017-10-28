For over 100 years, unique bike and clock shop still stands in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Just along the outskirts of downtown Warren sits a bike shop that’s been in the same spot for 108 years.

Inside Thumm’s Bike and Clock Shop, you’ll find the most modern of bikes in a building still covered with character.

It’s not pronounced like it’s spelled though — think of Thumm as “tomb.”

Back in 1909, Augie Thumm’s grandfather and great uncle opened up shop. Augie is the third generation of Thumms to run the shop. Inside the front door, a group picture of them is displayed.

The wooden floor on one side is original, but over the years some of the building has changed.

“It was a three story building and they converted it to two story. It was a 7-foot ceiling in here. It was just too low for a shop,” Augie said.

Thumm’s is one of those places where the repair area is right in the middle of the showroom.

“It’s unique in that it has a storied history and it’s also family owned for so many generations,” said one of the shop’s workers, Kyle Cunningham.

The building is basically the same today as it was when it first opened, when it used to sell tires, auto supplies and gas tanks. It also used to sell Schwinn bikes, but now it sells Trek bikes.

“They always had a second line — when they sold bikes, they sold motorcycles, they sold car ties,” Augie said.

In Augie’s time, his second line has been clocks. He’s been selling them since 1985 and says the store has seen 3-8 percent increases in sales each year since he took over.

“I needed something to bridge that seasonal gap in the bicycle business and the clocks were the perfect fit for me,” he said.

Augie’s wife, Linda Thumm, also works in the store. She says the job is fun because no matter how old a person is, bikes will always be fun.

“I have no thoughts of retiring anytime soon. A lot of people look forward to retirement, I look forward to coming to work every day,” Augie said.