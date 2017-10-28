Hundreds pay respects at fallen Girard officer’s calling hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Calling hours were held Saturday afternoon for Girard police officer Justin Leo, who died last weekend while on duty.

Hundreds of people showed up at Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown to say goodbye to Leo, including family, friends and people who didn’t know him personally.

The gloomy weather was fitting for Saturday afternoon.

People began lining up just before 1 p.m. By 1:15 p.m., the parking lot began to fill.

At 1:45 p.m., the line to get in wrapped around the Covelli Centre.

Fellow officers wore their blues, some people came in suits or dresses, while others paid tribute with special-made shirts for Leo.

“He was a great person,” said Brandon Hudak, who graduated with Leo. “He never talked bad about anybody. He always wanted to help.”

Randy O’Neill remembers Leo as a little league umpire.

“Justin was a good kid,” he said. “He respected the community. He helped people out, he really did. He was a good cop.”

Leo’s funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Beeghly Center on Youngstown State University’s campus. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and everyone must be seated by noon.

WYTV will be live streaming the funeral mass on WKBN.com and on air on MyYTV.