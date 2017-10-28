Liberty deli raises money for fallen Girard officer’s family

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A local deli raised money for fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo’s family.

Jimmy’s Italian Food in Liberty donated all of the profits made Saturday to Officer Leo’s family. They also gave away a free cannoli to anyone wearing blue.

The manager of the store said Officer Leo and his parents were regular customers.

“Justin came in regularly and he would eat lunch here,” said Frank Occibove, store manager. “As soon as this happened, we knew we had to do something.”

The store said they raised several thousand dollars.