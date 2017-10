YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police say they are investigating the details of a shooting from late last night.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, police were called to a house on the corner of East Glenaven Ave. and Erie St. for reports of a shooting.

A woman’s body was found inside.

Currently, police are looking into exactly what happened and how many people may have been involved.

