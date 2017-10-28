YSU drops 4th straight with 35-0 loss to Illinois State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State dropped its fourth straight game Saturday, falling to Illinois State, 35-0, on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins are now 3-5 overall and just 1-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

YSU’s offense gained just 147 total yards, while ISU racked up 341 yards.

Head coach Bo Pelini voiced his displeasure with the effort after the game.

“I’ve never been so disgusted in my whole life so there is no answer,” said Pelini. “I don’t have an answer for it right now but I’ll search for an answer for it. We didn’t show up today, and that’s what happens. It’s a total embarrassment.”

Penguins quarterback Ricky Davis completed 5 of 13 passes for 47 yards and an interception, while Nathan Mays went 3 of 5 for 16 yards.

“I thought we had a good week of practice just came out flat,” said Davis. “There’s no excuses…weather, I’m not sure what, we just came out flat. We haven’t played that bad since I’ve been here.”

YSU trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime.

The Penguins travel to Indiana State next week.