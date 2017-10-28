YSU sets world record as 972 people dress up as penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Not only was Saturday Youngstown State’s homecoming game, but the university also broke a world record for the most amount of people dressed up as penguins in one place.

Going into Saturday, the record was 624, set in 2015.

YSU broke that mark as 972 people packed the WATTS center on campus dressed as penguins.

“Who wouldn’t want to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, saying they participated in something like this?” said Tamie Sahli of Youngstown.

Donna McClay lives in Florida. She hasn’t been on YSU’s campus in 30 years.

When she heard about the contest, she knew she had to be a part of it.

“We like to do silly things and I think it’s a wonderful family event,” McClay said.

Now, the university has to send in the count with pictures and videos to make it official.