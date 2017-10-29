Cop cars fill streets, people line sidewalks for Girard officer’s procession

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the rumbles of the motorcycles leading Girard Officer Justin Leo’s procession made their way down Shannon Road in Girard Sunday, people greeted the officers with support.

People stood on the side of the road to take pictures or just to catch a glimpse. One man held the thin blue line flag for fallen officers, while some others waved Old Glory.

That included Bev Lawrence, who wanted to say thanks to officer Leo.

“It just makes us realize everyday how many police and individuals put their lives on the line,” she said. “And potentially make the sacrifice of their life like officer Leo did.”

It took about 25 minutes for all the police cars to make their way out of the Girard High School parking lot. Policemen came from all over Ohio, as well as Pennsylvania, New York and Texas.

The procession made its way throughout the city of Girard.

At the corner of Churchill and Shannon, a small group stood on the sidewalk. Some wore shirts dedicated to Leo.

“We want to pay our respects to Justin and his family,” Jeff Bondor said. “Very sad. It’s a tragedy.”

Finally, the procession stopped in Youngstown.

Just outside of Stambaugh Stadium and the Beeghley Center on Fifth Avenue, there was a sea of cop cars.

It’s estimated that around 1,000 vehicles lined the downtown streets, with even more officers attending the service — all to say goodbye to their brother in blue.