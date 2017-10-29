Davidson’s 5 TDs key Salem’s big win vs. West Branch



SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem pounded West Branch, 48-8, Saturday, keyed by five Mitch Davidson touchdowns.

Davidson threw four TDs and ran for another as the Quakers improved to 7-3 and helped their playoff chances.

Davidson found Chase Ackerman for a 6-yard TD pass in the first quarter. He then scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, the Salem defense forced a safety for a 16-0 Quakers lead.

West Branch got on the board late in the first half when TJ DeShields hit Kyle Linhart on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 16-8.

Salem pushed its lead to 22-8 when Brock Baddeley returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown. Davidson then connected with Turner Johnson on a 30-yard TD pass later in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Davidson notched two more TD passes — one to Luke Weingart and one to Jake Bezon.

