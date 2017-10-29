Remembering Officer Leo: Funeral planned for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The funeral is being held in Youngstown State University's Beeghly Center on campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today, people from the community and around the region will continue paying their final respects to fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Officer Leo’s funeral begins at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It is being held in Youngstown State University’s Beeghly Center on campus.

Hundreds of police cruisers were part of the procession from Girard High School to Beeghly Center.

Saturday, calling hours were held at the Covelli Centre, where officers from as far as New York, Texas and Montana showed up.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has ordered that all flags in Trumbull County be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today. The order applies to all public buildings and grounds in the county and at the Ohio Statehouse.

Sources say Kasich is attending the funeral.

Both Niles and Warren canceled their Halloween parades today in honor of Officer Leo’s funeral.

Liberty and Niles police and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office all agreed to assist and fill in wherever needed all weekend in Girard while safety forces from there attend services.

